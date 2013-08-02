FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS swings to profit in first half
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-RBS swings to profit in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - RBS : * H1 2013 pre-tax profit of £1,374 million * Operating profit (1) of £1,678 million, up 5% from H1 2012 * Core tier 1 ratio up to 11.1%, or 8.7% on a fully loaded Basel III basis * First two consecutive quarters of overall profit since 2008 * H1 2013 impairments down 15% from the prior year in core and 24% in non-core * Expects achievement of a fully loaded Basel III core tier 1 ratio of over 9%

by the end of 2013 * Deliver group operating costs of around £13 billion in 2013, with a further

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.