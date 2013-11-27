FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RBS sells remaining WorldPay stake to Advent, Bain Capital
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-RBS sells remaining WorldPay stake to Advent, Bain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it sold its remaining stake of about 20 percent in WorldPay to the payment processing firm’s majority shareholders, private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital.

RBS, which is majority owned by the British government, said it would record a profit of 160 million pounds ($259 million) on the disposal in its 2013 results.

The British bank sold its majority stake in WorldPay to the two U.S.-based private equity firms for 3 billion pounds in 2010 as part of an EU-mandated asset sale after its state bailout in 2008. ()

The deal makes Bain Capital and Advent International the owners of WorldPay, the second-largest provider of ATM services in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.