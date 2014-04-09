FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS says reaches agreement with HMT for future DAS retirement
April 9, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RBS says reaches agreement with HMT for future DAS retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Announces an agreement with HMT to provide for future retirement of Dividend Access Share and revised state aid terms

* Retirement of DAS will in future allow board of RBS to state more clearly a dividend policy to existing and potential investors.

* Agreement is a vote of confidence in progress we have made in rebuilding RBS and in our plan for bank’s future

* Need to get on with building an rbs that can earn trust of our customers and help change UK banking for better

* No dividend may be paid on RBS’s ordinary shares unless equivalent dividends are paid on B shares

* Board of RBS considers that DAS Retirement Agreement is fair and reasonable as far as RBS’s shareholders are concerned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

