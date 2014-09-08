FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS says Citizens IPO will significantly improve capital
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RBS says Citizens IPO will significantly improve capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Ipo of citizens financial group

* Rbs announces launch of initial public offering of citizens financial group

* Rbs plans to sell 25% or 140,000,000 shares of citizens common stock at a price per share range between $23 and $25

* Morgan stanley and goldman sachs are joint global coordinators for citizens ipo; jp morgan is joint book- running manager

* Planned divestment of citizens will significantly improve rbs’s capital position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.