BRIEF-RBS says Citizens IPO will significantly improve capital

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Ipo of citizens financial group

* Rbs announces launch of initial public offering of citizens financial group

* Rbs plans to sell 25% or 140,000,000 shares of citizens common stock at a price per share range between $23 and $25

* Morgan stanley and goldman sachs are joint global coordinators for citizens ipo; jp morgan is joint book- running manager

* Planned divestment of citizens will significantly improve rbs’s capital position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)