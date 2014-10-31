FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS on track to deliver 1 bln stg cost reduction target
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RBS on track to deliver 1 bln stg cost reduction target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Rbs remains on track to deliver its £1 billion operating cost reduction target for 2014

* We still have a long list of conduct and litigation issues to deal with

* Ulster bank can deliver attractive returns, with appropriate investment

* Economic growth in our core markets is expected to continue, although pace looks likely to moderate into 2015

* We anticipate further credit impairment releases in q4 2014 offset by modest new impairments

* Conduct, regulatory investigations to be material drag on earnings, capital generation over coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
