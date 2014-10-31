BRIEF-RBS on track to deliver 1 bln stg cost reduction target

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Rbs remains on track to deliver its £1 billion operating cost reduction target for 2014
* We still have a long list of conduct and litigation issues to deal with
* Ulster bank can deliver attractive returns, with appropriate investment
* Economic growth in our core markets is expected to continue, although pace looks likely to moderate into 2015
* We anticipate further credit impairment releases in q4 2014 offset by modest new impairments
* Conduct, regulatory investigations to be material drag on earnings, capital generation over coming quarters