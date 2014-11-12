FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland reaches settlement in forex trading probe
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland reaches settlement in forex trading probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* RBS reaches settlements with certain regulators regarding misconduct in foreign exchange trading

* RBS has agreed to pay penalties of £217 million to FCA and $290 million to cftc to resolve investigations

* These penalties are covered by £400 million provision recorded in Q3 2014 results

* Bank continues to undertake a thorough investigation which to-date is reviewing conduct of over 50 current and former employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

