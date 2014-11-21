FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland says found error in calculations for EBA stress test
November 21, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland says found error in calculations for EBA stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Has recognised error in its calculation of modelled common equity tier 1 ratio for 2014 EBA stress test results

* Error has led to RBS’s published CET1 stress test ratios being overstated

* RBS’s reported CET1 regulatory capital ratio as at 30 september 2014 of 10.8% is not affected

* Error relates solely to EBA stress test

* There are no revisions to results of eba stress test for either Ulster Bank Ireland, or ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND N.V

* Using prudential regulation authority “fully loaded” capital definitions, defined approach, RBS’s full year 2016 CET1 under modelled adverse scenario is 5.7% versus 6.7% previously reported

* Remains on target to achieve CRR end-point basis CET1 ratio of around 11% at 31 Dec 2015 and above 12% by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
