BRIEF-RBS to sell Irish real estate loans for up to 1.1 bln stg
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RBS to sell Irish real estate loans for up to 1.1 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group

* Sale of a portfolio of Irish real estate loans

* At completion, RBS will receive cash consideration of up to 1.1 bln stg at current exchange rates

* Transaction, which represents RWA equivalent of about 1.2 bln stg as at Sept. 30 2014, is part of continued reduction of assets in its RBS capital resolution division

* Completion is expected in 1st qtr of 2015

* Sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Carrying value of loans is about 1 bln stg, gross assets are about 4.8 bln stg and generated a loss of 0.8 bln stg, principally impairment provisions, in year to Dec. 31

* To sell portfolio to entity controlled by Cerberus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
