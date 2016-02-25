FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Caribbean faces two lawsuits over storm-battered cruise ship
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 25, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Royal Caribbean faces two lawsuits over storm-battered cruise ship

Jonathan Stempel

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd faces at least two lawsuits by passengers accusing the company of negligently endangering their lives by letting its Anthem of the Seas cruise ship sail into a fierce Atlantic storm this month.

The lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court in Miami claim that Royal Caribbean knew, or should have known, that a coastal storm carrying hurricane-force winds had been forecast before the ship set sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey on Feb. 6 for a scheduled seven-night cruise to the Bahamas.

Nonetheless, Royal Caribbean chose to sail the ship into the storm, motivated by a desire to profit at the expense of the safety of roughly 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew, the lawsuits said.

Cynthia Martinez, a Royal Caribbean spokeswoman, said the Miami-based company does not discuss pending litigation, and has taken steps to minimize the risk of another similar incident.

Royal Caribbean has said the storm was more severe than expected.

Passengers hunkered in their rooms as the Anthem of the Seas encountered high winds and 30-foot waves off the North Carolina coast, a day after its departure.

Royal Caribbean later turned the ship around, and it returned to New Jersey on Feb. 10. The company offered passengers full refunds, and discounts on a future cruise.

One of the lawsuits seeks class-action status for passengers, and both lawsuits seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The first lawsuit was filed on Feb. 18 by Bruce Simpson, a Delaware resident who claimed to suffer a concussion and other injuries after being thrown 18 feet into a door when the ship pitched violently.

The second lawsuit, the proposed class action, was filed on Thursday by Frank DeLuca, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, who suffered back injuries during the voyage, and whose wife has suffered from panic attacks and sleeplessness, their lawyer Michael Winkleman said.

”Royal Caribbean showed an absolute lack of respect for the lives of its passengers,“ Winkleman said in a phone interview. A refund and a future cruise credit is insulting for what the passengers went through.”

Simpson’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The cases are Simpson v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 16-20595; and DeLuca v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd in the same court, No. 16-20689.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.