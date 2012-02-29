FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Caribbean orders second Sunshine-class cruise ship
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

Royal Caribbean orders second Sunshine-class cruise ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises has exercised an option to build a second Sunshine-class cruise ship to be delivered in the spring of 2015, the Miami-based company said on Wednesday.

The Oslo-listed company said the vessel will be built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft on substantially the same terms as its first Sunshine ship.

Last year, when Royal Caribbean ordered it first such vessel, it gave the size as 158,000 gross registered tonnes, with room for 4,100 guests based on double occupancy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.