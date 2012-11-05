FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Royal Caribbean sells $650 mln in notes
November 5, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Royal Caribbean sells $650 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on
Friday sold $650 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

AMT $650 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/07/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 353 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
