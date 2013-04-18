FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Suspicious package delays cruise ship at Florida port
April 18, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Suspicious package delays cruise ship at Florida port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - A suspicious package found at the Port of Tampa, Florida on Thursday on a pallet that was to be loaded onto a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises, was not a bomb, the sheriff’s office said.

Two bomb-sniffing dogs found the parcel during a routine security check, said a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Explosives experts investigated the package before saying it was harmless.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office evacuated the terminal building being used by Royal Caribbean to check in passengers sailing on its Jewel of the Seas.

