Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent
April 24, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent

Reuters Staff

April 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s second-largest cruise operator, reported a 65 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers spent less on tickets and onboard amenities.

Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, whose lines also include Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, fell 1 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

