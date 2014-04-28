FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent (April 24)
#Company News
April 28, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent (April 24)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say profit fell because of higher costs and cruise disruptions, not lower onboard spending. Onboard revenue yields rose.)

April 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s second-largest cruise operator, reported a 65 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose and six cruises were shortened or canceled.

Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, whose lines also include Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, fell 1 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
