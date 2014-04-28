CORRECTED-Royal Caribbean profit falls 65 percent (April 24)

(Corrects first paragraph to say profit fell because of higher costs and cruise disruptions, not lower onboard spending. Onboard revenue yields rose.)

April 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s second-largest cruise operator, reported a 65 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose and six cruises were shortened or canceled.

Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, whose lines also include Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, fell 1 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)