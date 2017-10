OSLO, 2 nov (Reuters) - OSLO, November 2 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : * Has commenced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of

10 year Senior Unsecured Notes * The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is being made

pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission * The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay amounts

outstanding under its unsecured debt facilities.