FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fiskars to buy Royal Copenhagen for $86 mln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fiskars to buy Royal Copenhagen for $86 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, detail on Royal Copenhagen, Fiskars shares)

HELSINKI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group Fiskars is to buy Royal Copenhagen, the Danish maker of blue and white porcelain, for around 66 million euros ($86 million) from private equity group Axcel.

“Along with its world-class craftsmanship, Royal Copenhagen brings to Fiskars 30 years of valuable experience operating in Asia, which will support our growth strategy outside the Nordic markets,” chief executive Kari Kauniskangas said on Wednesday.

Royal Copenhagen, founded in 1775 by the Danish royal family and whose main markets are Scandinavia and Japan, will add to Fiskars brands including Finnish traditional ceramics maker Arabia and the more contemporary kitchenware designer Iittala.

Fiskars said the deal, expected to close by March, will help boost earnings before interest and taxes from next year.

Royal Copenhagen has a factory in Thailand where it employs over 200 porcelain painters. In 2011, it reported net sales of 66 million euros and EBIT of 5 million.

Fiskars shares rose 1.1 percent in early trading. ($1 = 0.7693 euro) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.