BRIEF-Imtech says Q1 net loss at 77.3 mln euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech Nv -

* Revenue in Q1 of 1,120 million euro

* Operational EBITDA in Q1 of 6 million euro negative (Q1 2013: -15 million euro)

* Order intake in Q1 1,137 million euro, slightly higher than revenue

* Net loss in Q1 of 77 million euro, significantly impacted by finance costs

* CEO - increased finance costs were largely reason for net loss in quarter

* Expect recurring cash and guarantee costs for fy of about 120 million euro of which approximately 35 million euro is non-cash

* Amounts will be included in the net finance result of Q2 2014