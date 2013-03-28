UPDATE 1-Royal London posts 45 pct rise in pre-tax profits

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Royal London, Britain’s largest mutual life and pensions company, reported a 45 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profits on Thursday, thanks in part to a bumper crop of new assets gathered by its fund management arm in 2012.

Defying turbulent economic conditions and wild swings in investor sentiment throughout last year, Royal London saw its profits before tax and mutual dividend grow to 336 million pounds ($508 million) in the year to Dec. 31 following a 66 percent jump in inflows at Royal London Asset Management.

The fund manager now runs 47.6 billion pounds in assets on behalf of pension funds, savers and wealthy individuals.

This performance, together with a 7 percent increase in the group’s total new life and pensions business, has enabled Royal London to match the 2011 dividend shared among policyholders.

“For the second consecutive year, a mutual dividend of 88 million pounds has been paid, as our way of sharing our profits,” Chief Executive Phil Loney said.

“We returned good value to our with-profits policyholders in 2012, through investment returns that were 0.8 percent ahead of the relevant benchmark, and bonuses which continue to represent a good return compared to our key competitors...We are owned by our customers and seek to run Royal London in their interests.”

Royal London has allocated 325 million pounds since it launched the mutual dividend in 2007 and last week’s deal to acquire the life insurance and asset management businesses of The Co-operative Banking Group should lead to further windfalls for customers and members of both groups, Loney said.

Once completed, this transaction is expected to increase Royal London’s funds under management from 50 billion pounds to 70 billion pounds and grow its customer base from 4 million to 6 million.