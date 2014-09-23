MOVES-Debbie Kennedy joins Royal London from Capita

Sept 23 (Reuters) - UK mutual life and pensions company Royal London said it appointed Debbie Kennedy head of protection proposition design in its intermediary division, effective Sept. 29.

Kennedy will be responsible for the division’s protection proposition, encompassing Bright Grey and Scottish Provident, the company’s UK intermediary protection businesses.

Her responsibilities will cover the key components of product, customer experience, underwriting, claims and reinsurance, Royal London said in a statement.

Kennedy, who has 30 years of experience in life and pensions and reinsurance industry, joins from Capita Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)