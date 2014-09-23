FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Debbie Kennedy joins Royal London from Capita
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Debbie Kennedy joins Royal London from Capita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - UK mutual life and pensions company Royal London said it appointed Debbie Kennedy head of protection proposition design in its intermediary division, effective Sept. 29.

Kennedy will be responsible for the division’s protection proposition, encompassing Bright Grey and Scottish Provident, the company’s UK intermediary protection businesses.

Her responsibilities will cover the key components of product, customer experience, underwriting, claims and reinsurance, Royal London said in a statement.

Kennedy, who has 30 years of experience in life and pensions and reinsurance industry, joins from Capita Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.