Insurer Royal London 2015 operating profit up 11 pct to $350 mln

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British insurer Royal London posted an 11 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 244 million pounds ($349.68 million) on Thursday, boosted by a sharp rise in new business.

Royal London, which says it is Britain’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment firm, has benefited from British pension reforms.

Over-55s no longer need to use their pension pots to buy an annuity, which gives a fixed income for life, and have been ploughing some of their cash into other pension products or investment funds.

New life and pensions business rose 40 percent on a present value of new business premiums basis, to 6.77 billion pounds.

Operating profit before tax and exceptional items was 244 million pounds on a European embedded value basis. Embedded value gives a net present value for the expected future cash flow of the company.

Group funds under management rose 3 percent to 84.5 billion pounds.