UPDATE 1-Royal London profit gets takeover boost

* Year operating profit 334 mln pounds, up 37 pct

* Profit down 2.5 pct excluding Royal Liver deal

* “Good progress” on talks to buy Co-op units

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Royal London, Britain’s biggest customer-owned life insurer, said 2011 profit rose a third thanks to a one-off boost from its acquisition of rival Royal Liver.

The mutual, which trades under the Scottish Life and Bright Grey brands, made an operating profit of 334 million pounds ($529 million) last year, an increase of 37 percent, it said on Thursday.

The improvement reflected the takeover in May of smaller rival Royal Liver as part of a strategy of buying up life insurers that are no longer open to new customers.

Stripping out the impact of the Royal Liver deal, Royal London’s operating profit fell 2.5 percent to 237 million pounds.

Royal London said it was making “good progress” in talks to buy the life insurance and fund management arm of mutually-owned Cooperative Bank, and expected to seal the deal during 2012.

The mutual, which has been in exclusive talks with the Co-op since July last year, has emerged as a leading consolidator of life insurers that no longer accept new customers, competing with the likes of Phoenix Group and Swiss Re’s Admin Re.

Many small life insurers have shut their doors to new business because they do not have enough capital, opening up opportunities for consolidators who aim to buy up blocks of closed funds and make money by squeezing out cost savings.