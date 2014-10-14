FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Mail sells Paddington site for 111 mln stg
October 14, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Mail sells Paddington site for 111 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :

* Disposal of Paddington site

* Contracts exchanged for sale of its former Paddington mail centre site at London street to Great Western Developments Limited for £111 million in cash

* Ten per cent non-refundable deposit of £11.1 million is payable upon exchange of contracts

* Remaining proceeds will be payable upon completion, which is expected to take place on 8 December 2014

* If purchaser sells site within 2 years of completion, it has agreed to pay Royal Mail Group Limited 50 percent of any net sale proceeds above £111 million, if sold within first year and 25 percent if sold within second year

* Net cash proceeds of sale of around £108 million will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

