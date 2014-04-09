BRIEF-Royal Mail says Ofcom investigation may lead to of uncertainty in UK postal market

April 9 (Reuters) -

* Royal Mail statement on Ofcom investigation

* Has been notified by Ofcom of powers under which it will conduct its investigation into certain changes to Royal Mail’s access contracts, following a complaint by TNT Post UK

* Royal Mail’s access contracts require it to suspend access changes that are subject of an ofcom investigation and in february we wrote to customers notifying them of those changes 1 that are suspended.

* Concerned that Ofcom’s decision to investigate under its competition act powers may create a period of uncertainty in UK postal market

* Royal Mail believes tnt post UK’s complaint is unfounded

* Keen that investigation is completed as quickly as possible

* We are again calling for Ofcom to commence immediately a full review of how it will protect universal service from serious risk presented by unfettered direct delivery competition

* Royal Mail will cooperate fully with ofcom in both these matters and will share with it comprehensive and robust rationale for our proposals

* Separately, Ofcom has notified us that it intends to review universal service provider access conditions imposed on Royal Mail in March 2012