RLPC-Banks in talks on pre-IPO loan for Royal Mail-sources
May 9, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Banks in talks on pre-IPO loan for Royal Mail-sources

Tessa Walsh, Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Banks have been approached about a potential syndicated loan to back the privatisation of Royal Mail Group, banking sources said on Thursday.

Rothschild has been asked to sound out banks on the proposal, the bankers said, which will involve a syndicate of relationship banks providing an initial core working capital facility before the group’s planned stock market flotation.

Rothschild and Royal Mail were not immediately available for comment.

Royal Mail’s flotation is expected to take place this autumn. The group has 150,000 staff and annual sales of 9.5 billion pounds ($14.7 billion). British media reports have put a likely stock market value of between 2 billion pounds and 3 billion on the company.

Last December, Royal Mail hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to work alongside Barclays as its financial advisers. UBS has been advising the government.

