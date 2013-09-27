FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Royal Mail sale subscribed within hours -sources
#Financials
September 27, 2013 / 12:34 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Royal Mail sale subscribed within hours -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail postal service has received enough orders for all of the shares on offer in its stock market listing within hours of opening the order books, two sources close to the deal said.

The British government said on Friday it would sell between 40.1 percent and 52.2 percent of the state-owned company and was offering the shares at between 260 pence and 330 pence each.

The sources, who declined to be named because the information was not public, said orders had already been received from potential investors for the maximum offer size.

