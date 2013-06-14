FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royalty Pharma says Elan sale process seeks to deflect Royalty bid
June 14, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Royalty Pharma says Elan sale process seeks to deflect Royalty bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma believes that the only reason Elan Corp Plc has announced a sales process is to deflect Royalty’s own offer, the company’s CEO said in a statement Friday morning.

Royalty Pharma has not heard from Elan or its financial advisers, said Pablo Legorreta, Royalty’s chief executive officer, in the e-mailed statement.

“If shareholders want to have the option to choose between Royalty Pharma’s offer or a sale process, they should vote against all four of Elan’s proposals, especially the share repurchase program,” the firm said in its statement.

