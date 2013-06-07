FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royalty Pharma increases offer to acquire Elan
June 7, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Royalty Pharma increases offer to acquire Elan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma: * Royalty Pharma increases offer to acquire Elan * Increased offer, including CVR, potentially values Elan share at up to $15.50

if three CVR payment events occur * Offering upfront cash value of $4.9 billion for Tysabri royalty * Urges Elan stockholders to vote “ against all” items on the agenda at the

Elan EGM * Will waive down acceptance threshold to 50% plus one share if all other

conditions to increased offer satisfied * Offer to lapse if theravance resolution or any of the other resolutions

approved by Elan investors at Elan EGM * Source text for Eikon:

