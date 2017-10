SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday it will sell part of its stake in Roy Hill Holdings to China Steel Corporation for 359.9 billion Korean won ($316.7 million).

After the deal, POSCO will hold a 12.5 percent stake in the Australian iron ore firm, the steelmaker told the South Korean stock exchange. ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)