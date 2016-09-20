FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016

Newsmaker with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Reuters Sir Harry Evans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks as Reuters Editor-at-Large Sir Harold Evans (R) moderates a Reuters Newsmaker conversation "Politics on the Edge," with Blair in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.Bria Webb - RTSOMHJ

This morning, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker with former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair in conversation with Sir Harold Evans, Reuters Editor-at-Large.  Held during the United Nations General Assembly week, the Newsmaker covered such topics as extremism, the rise of populism in the U.S. and UK, the U.S. election and the future of the UK in the wake of Brexit.  

You can view the full video at www.reuters.tv/l/6Yt. Highlights:

Addressing fighting Islamic extremism: 04:16

Speaking on Brexit, Blair compared the vote to moving house: 47:07

Asked his thoughts on Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump: 53:22

Reuters will host two Newsmaker sessions tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21st:

--8:45am ET: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and will speak with Reuters Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Adler. That conversation will be preceded by a discussion between Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point LLC,  and Reuters Regional Editor, Americas, Kevin Krolicki.

--4:30pm ET: President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia will speak with Reuters Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Adler.

We invite you to follow along with the livestreams on live.reuters.com and on Twitter with the hashtag #ReutersLive.

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
