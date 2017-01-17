Reuters Breakingviews Predictions 2017

To highlight the release of Reuters Breakingviews 2017 Predictions e-book, ‘Seismic Shifts’ events were held in New York, Singapore, London and Paris, Jan. 9-12. Distinguished panelists discussed what's in store for global markets, corporate finance and political economies in 2017. The highlights:

--New York:

On January 10, Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox moderated a discussion with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Union Pacific Lance Fritz; BlackRock Vice Chairman, Barbara Novick and Founding Partner and Head of Advisory, Perella Weinberg Partners Peter Weinberg.

Highlights from the conversation included discussion on opportunities for business under a Trump presidency, the future of trade in the U.S. economy, how businesses can handle Trump’s tweeting and U.S. infrastructure growth. View the full video of the New York panel at: reut.rs/2j51OJl. See photos from the event at: smu.gs/2iBJMes (password: predictions).

--London:

On January 11, Breakingviews European Editor John Foley and Economics Editor Peter Thal Larsen moderated a discussion in London with former banker and Labour government minister Lord Davies of Abersoch CBE, entrepreneur and angel investor Sherry Coutu CBE and strategic forecaster, broadcaster and author Rear Admiral Chris Parry CBE.

Highlights from the conversation included a discussion on opportunities for business in a post-Brexit economy, balancing the UK electorate’s concerns over immigration with access to global talent, how globalization will affect global security and what Trump’s presidency means for the rest of the world. View the full video of the London panel at: tmsnrt.rs/2ifeyc9

--Hong Kong and Singapore:

On January 9th and 12th, Breakingviews Associate Editor Una Galani moderated panel discussions. The Singapore event engaged Ganen Sarvananthan, Partner and Head of Southeast Asia, TPG, Michael Syn, Executive Vice President, Head of Derivatives, SGX and Stefanie Yuen Thio, Joint Managing Director, TSMP Law Corporation. In Hong Kong, Breakingviews hosted Dr. Raymond K.F. Ch’ien, Chairman, Hang Seng Bank Limited, Gokul Laroia, Co-CEO APAC, Morgan Stanley and Frederic Neumann, Co-Head Asian Economics, HSBC.

Points of interest from the panels in Asia included discussions on Trump’s trade wars, the future of manufacturing infrastructure, what Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Davos means for the climate change initiative and dealing with social inequality through real estate in Hong Kong.

For more, download the Breakingviews 2017 e-book “Seismic Shifts” here: tmsnrt.rs/2ixKBpv

