a year ago
Reuters announces mobile-ready captioned videos for publishers
August 17, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Reuters announces mobile-ready captioned videos for publishers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters News Agency is now offering publishers a fast new way to reach an increasingly-mobile audience who don’t want to or can’t listen to audio when they’re on the go. 

Captioned videos in English and Spanish – with Portuguese and additional languages to follow – cover the top news and human interest stories around the world, allowing publishers to offer a visually compelling, personal user experience that doesn’t require audio.

As news breaks, a dedicated team of editors processes raw video footage and adds captions so within minutes, publishers can access snappy, 30- to 60-second videos to post to their websites. Reuters editors update the videos as events unfold, providing publishers with the most up-to-date news content available.

Beta testing has demonstrated that Reuters captioned videos offer a very high level of user engagement. Reuters captioned videos are also fully shareable and embeddable. 

Media contact: Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

Reuters PR Blog Post

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
