10 months ago
Keep up on Election Day news with Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

Keep up on Election Day news with Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation

Election Day in the U.S. is less than a week away, and Reuters global multimedia team will be on-the-ground covering every aspect of the day’s events. From the latest from swing states to reaction from around the world, here’s how to follow the latest Election Day news with Reuters:

--Reuters.com live blog covering the latest news and views throughout the day (reuters.com)

--Facebook Live coverage from swing states (facebook.com/Reuters)

--Regular live updates on Reuters TV, from campaign headquarters to polling stations in swing states to reactions from Hong Kong, London, Russia, Jerusalem and more (reuters.tv/)

--Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll of voters in every state, reporting 2016 voting intentions

You can also join us the morning after the results for a live webinar with leading Reuters journalists discussing the political and financial implications, and what’s next for the President-elect. To register, visit bit.ly/2f9pl7Y.

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

Reuters PR Blog Post]

