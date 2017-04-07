FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Reuters Newsmaker with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
April 7, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Newsmaker with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain April 7, 2017.Peter Nicholls

This morning’s Reuters Newsmaker featured remarks by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney followed by a question-and-answer session with Reuters Global News Editor Alessandra Galloni. Held in the wake of the triggering of Article 50, the Newsmaker covered the future of financial globalization for the U.K. and the European economic system at large.

Full video can be viewed at: tmsnrt.rs/2oN4uP4

Highlight clips from the conversation:

-- Describing Brexit as a ‘litmus test’ for financial globalization: reut.rs/2oazjMs

-- Speaking about protectionism: reut.rs/2pacTZt

-- Warning against ‘bonfire regulation’: reut.rs/2o6bmEt

-- Encouraging a ‘high road’-approach to trade negotiations: reut.rs/2ogTcBZ

For all the latest on Reuters Newsmakers, including highlights from previous sessions, visit Reuters.com/Newsmaker.

Media Contact:

susan dot temple at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters Press Blog}

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.