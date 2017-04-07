Reuters Newsmaker with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain April 7, 2017.

This morning’s Reuters Newsmaker featured remarks by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney followed by a question-and-answer session with Reuters Global News Editor Alessandra Galloni. Held in the wake of the triggering of Article 50, the Newsmaker covered the future of financial globalization for the U.K. and the European economic system at large.

Full video can be viewed at: tmsnrt.rs/2oN4uP4

Highlight clips from the conversation:

-- Describing Brexit as a ‘litmus test’ for financial globalization: reut.rs/2oazjMs

-- Speaking about protectionism: reut.rs/2pacTZt

-- Warning against ‘bonfire regulation’: reut.rs/2o6bmEt

-- Encouraging a ‘high road’-approach to trade negotiations: reut.rs/2ogTcBZ

For all the latest on Reuters Newsmakers, including highlights from previous sessions, visit Reuters.com/Newsmaker.

Media Contact:

susan dot temple at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters Press Blog}