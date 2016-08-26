FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters partners with ONEm to bring Reuters news to millions without mobile internet access
August 26, 2016

Reuters partners with ONEm to bring Reuters news to millions without mobile internet access

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters partners with ONEm

Reuters is partnering with mobile technology company ONEm to bring Reuters news content on mobile to millions of people around the world who do not have access to mobile data or smartphones.

ONEm’s technology utilizes mobile voice and SMS networks to create a new internet-style user experience for all mobile users, without the need for internet connectivity or a smartphone.

Joachim Harris, Head of Business Development for EMEA at Reuters, said, “Our partnership with ONEm will allow us to reach a new audience of millions of people around the world who will be able to consume our unparalleled international news coverage with the speed, impartiality and insight that only Reuters can offer.”

Users of the service will be able to access Reuters top news stories as well as business, entertainment and sport news. Text content will be available in English, French, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, German and Portuguese and audio content will be available in English, Arabic, Spanish and Russian.

Media contact: Pete dot Biggs at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
