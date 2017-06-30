Reuters launches new sections on “Cyber Risk” and “The Future of Money”
Today Reuters launched two new sections devoted to coverage of “Cyber Risk” and the “Future of Money”—two topics that are of critical importance to the Reuters audience and of which Reuters delivers unmatched global coverage. Each section on Reuters.com will serve as a hub for all things related to the topics across text and multimedia, to give readers all the essential news and information on the subject. With dozens of reporters focused on reporting on these areas around the world, there will