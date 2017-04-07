FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Webby Award nominations 2017
April 7, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Webby Award nominations 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters logo

Reuters has been recognized by The Webby Awards, the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet, with six award nominations.

Reuters was nominated in the following three finalist categories:

--Reuters TV was nominated for “Best Streaming Video”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oy1ZR4

--Reuters Social Media was nominated for “News & Information Social Media”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oxYxpi

--Reuters news app was nominated for “Integrated Mobile Experience”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oyDceV

Reuters was also recognized with three honorable mentions in the following categories:

--News & Information Podcast- War College

--News Web Site- Reuters TV

--News App- Reuters news app

Media Contact:

Susan dot Temple at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters Press Blog]

