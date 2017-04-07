Reuters Webby Award nominations 2017

Reuters has been recognized by The Webby Awards, the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet, with six award nominations.
Reuters was nominated in the following three finalist categories:
--Reuters TV was nominated for “Best Streaming Video”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oy1ZR4
--Reuters Social Media was nominated for “News & Information Social Media”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oxYxpi
--Reuters news app was nominated for “Integrated Mobile Experience”. Vote here: bit.ly/2oyDceV
Reuters was also recognized with three honorable mentions in the following categories:
--News & Information Podcast- War College
--News Web Site- Reuters TV
--News App- Reuters news app
