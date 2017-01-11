FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Reuters TV hits 1 million monthly active users
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
January 11, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters TV hits 1 million monthly active users

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters TV hits 1 million monthly active users

Today Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, announced it has reached 1 million monthly active users on Reuters TV. Introduced in 2015, Reuters TV is a news service aimed at informed, on-the-go and globally curious consumers who value authenticity and personalization.

Designed to meet the demands of mobile viewers and digital cord-cutters, in a time when online video is trending towards either seconds-long clips or longer-form content, Reuters TV is excelling with mid-form content.

Users habitually turn to Reuters TV for their news, with deep engagement and setting high weekly-watch rates:

--The average mobile user comes to Reuters TV 3 times a week and watches for 12 minutes.

--The average set top user comes to Reuters TV 3 times a week and watches for 21 minutes.

Reuters TV is available for iOS and tvOS devices on the Apple App Store, Android devices via Google Play, Roku and on the web globally at www.reuters.tv/

[Reuter Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Susan dot Temple at thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.