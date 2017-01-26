Staff moves at Reuters

This week, Reuters announced two new staff moves. Amy Stevens will become Global Editor, Companies Coverage Strategy and Simon Gardner has been appointed Deputy Managing Editor for Operations, Asia. Read more below:

Colleagues,

I am delighted to announce that Amy Stevens will be taking on our new role of Global Editor, Companies Coverage Strategy, reporting to me.

As previously mentioned, this year-long secondment will be critical as we look to expand and improve our companies and industries coverage for investors, with a strong emphasis on investable news, information and insights.

Amy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role. As Executive Editor, Professional News, she has built and overseen a team focused on legal-affairs journalism for Reuters and for customers of the non-financial industry businesses of Thomson Reuters. During this time, she has demonstrated her ability to understand and foresee customer needs, creating a new revenue stream that brings our legal expertise to a broader audience. While on secondment, Amy will maintain responsibility for the Reuters partnership with the Legal business, specifically the news provided to subscribers of the Westlaw Practitioner Insights product.

Before joining Thomson Reuters in 2010, Amy held top editing roles at Conde Nast Portfolio, on the NPR program “Planet Money,” and at The Wall Street Journal, where she helped drive and edit company news coverage for Page One. Amy holds a law degree (J.D.) and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. in English from Yale University. She was the 2016 winner of the Gerald Loeb Foundation’s Lawrence Minard Editor Award for business and financial journalism.

In her new role, which will be based in New York, Amy will be working closely with Company News Editors, regional editors, bureau chiefs and reporters around the world as, together, we identify and tackle areas of this crucial coverage in which we can improve. Amy will be getting in touch with many of you in the coming weeks. Please feel free to reach out to her or me with ideas and suggestions, or if you are interested in getting more involved in the project.

Do join me in congratulating Amy on her appointment.

Alessandra Galloni

Global News Editor

Reuters

Colleagues,

I’m pleased to announce that Simon Gardner has been appointed Deputy Managing Editor for Operations, Asia, focused on North Asia.

In this Hong Kong-based role, formerly referred to as a General Manager position, Simon will oversee operational issues in Greater China, Japan and South Korea, including managing budgets, logistics and safety and working with teams from HR to public relations and facilities to ensure a smooth running of our editorial operations in the region. Being in Hong Kong also will enable Simon to stay in close contact with the Asia leadership of our F&R business, helping in our efforts to work together on events such as Newsmakers and in engaging with clients for their feedback on the news file.

Simon, who aims to arrive in Hong Kong in early March, will work as a team on operational issues with me and Duncan Pitcairn, who will continue to oversee operations for South and Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Duncan’s title will also be changed to Deputy Managing Editor for Operations, Asia, in line with our new editorial structure. Both Simon and Duncan will report to me.

Simon has been Reuters' bureau chief for Mexico and Central America for the past 4-1/2 years, and his move to Hong Kong marks a return to Asia. He was our bureau chief in Sri Lanka during the Asian tsunami and aftermath, and the ensuing escalation in the country's civil war.

Hailing from the UK, Simon has been with Reuters for 20 years, starting off as a graduate trainee in London, and has also been posted to Argentina, Chile and Spain. He has worked in around 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, covering a wide array of stories.

In his free time, Simon looks forward to mountain-biking around Hong Kong's park trails with his wife Marina and two young sons Santiago and Felipe, and exploring wider Asia, where his eldest child was born. He'll also be taking his faithful rowing machine, which is now well into its second lap of the globe.

Please join me in congratulating Simon, welcoming him back to Asia, and wishing him much success in his new role. Also, a big thanks to Duncan for his deft handling of operational issues across Asia for the bulk of the past year.

Best regards,

Jason Subler

Managing Editor, News Strategy and Operations, Asia

