Reuters Newsmaker with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a "Reuters Newsmaker" interview conducted by Stephen Adler (R), Reuters Editor-in-Chief, at the Thomson Reuters Executive office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 7, 2016.

Today’s Reuters Newsmaker featured a conversation between Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. The discussion, which took place at the Thomson Reuters Toronto Customer Centre, focused on economic development, technology and innovation in Canada. Full video can be viewed at: reut.rs/2dBvHNF.

Highlights from the conversation:

--Addressing economic growth in Canada: 0:14

--Speaking on pipelines, Trudeau discusses the importance of protecting the environment: 11:00

--Trudeau on global trade: 17:57

--Asked his thoughts on the future of NAFTA: 24:38

--Trudeau on incorporating coding into K-12 education: 28:43

Photos are also available. For all the latest on Reuters Newsmakers, including highlights from previous sessions, visit Reuters.com/Newsmaker.

Media Contact:

susan dot temple at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters Press Blog]