Reuters wins two World Press Photo Awards

Reuters has been awarded two World Press Photo Awards, one of the most prestigious photo awards contests in the world. The iconic image of a protester being arrested in Baton Rouge, by Jonathan Bachman, won first place in the Contemporary Issues – Singles category. Kai Pfaffbach’s photo of runner Usain Bolt at the Rio Olympics took third place in the Sports – Singles category.
The World Press Photo Awards honor international photography in 22 categories, including spot news, people, sports and arts. More than 80,000 images from 125 countries were submitted to the contest. Winners will be honored at a ceremony in Amsterdam in April.
