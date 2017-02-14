Reuters wins two World Press Photo Awards

Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles: Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, USA, 9 July 2016. Evans, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania nurse and mother of one, traveled to Baton Rouge to protest against the shooting of Alton Sterling. Sterling was a 37-year-old black man and father of five, who was shot at close range by two white police officers. The shooting, captured on a multitude of cell phone videos, aggravated the unrest coursing through the United States in previous years over the use of excessive force by police, particularly against black men.

Reuters has been awarded two World Press Photo Awards, one of the most prestigious photo awards contests in the world. The iconic image of a protester being arrested in Baton Rouge, by Jonathan Bachman, won first place in the Contemporary Issues – Singles category. Kai Pfaffbach’s photo of runner Usain Bolt at the Rio Olympics took third place in the Sports – Singles category.

The World Press Photo Awards honor international photography in 22 categories, including spot news, people, sports and arts. More than 80,000 images from 125 countries were submitted to the contest. Winners will be honored at a ceremony in Amsterdam in April.

