8 months ago
Packaging company RPC Group to buy Europe's ESE World B.V.
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 8:08 AM / 8 months ago

Packaging company RPC Group to buy Europe's ESE World B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc said it would buy privately held European storage solutions company ESE World B.V. for about 262.5 million euro ($274.84 million) as the British packaging company continues its acquisition streak.

* RPC said it would buy ESE World from Stirling Square Capital Partners to strengthen its materials handling business. The British firm said it would fund the acquisition through an existing debt facility.

* RPC is among the leaders in the European packaging industry, which has been going through a phase of consolidation, and has been on an acquisition spree of its own.

* The company had said on Nov. 30 that it had committed about 155 million pounds ($194.32 million) to buy four more companies.

* Revenue and synergies from its acquisitions so far helped the company post a 53 percent rise in its first half revenue. ($1 = 0.9551 euros) ($1 = 0.7976 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

