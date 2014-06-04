FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPC Group profit rises on higher demand for food, drug packaging
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPC Group profit rises on higher demand for food, drug packaging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s RPC Group Plc, one of the biggest plastic packaging makers in the world, reported a 10.6 percent rise in operating profit helped by acquisitions and higher sales to personal care, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage clients.

Adjusted opreating profit rose to 101.3 million pounds ($169.57 million) for the year ended March 31, from 91.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.04 billion pounds.

The company, which makes packaging for Nivea creams and casings for asthma inhalers, said the current financial year had started in line with management’s expectations. ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.