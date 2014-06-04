RPC Group profit rises on higher demand for food, drug packaging

June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s RPC Group Plc, one of the biggest plastic packaging makers in the world, reported a 10.6 percent rise in operating profit helped by acquisitions and higher sales to personal care, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage clients.

Adjusted opreating profit rose to 101.3 million pounds ($169.57 million) for the year ended March 31, from 91.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.04 billion pounds.

The company, which makes packaging for Nivea creams and casings for asthma inhalers, said the current financial year had started in line with management’s expectations. ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)