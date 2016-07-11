FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPC Group says Q1 profit better than its expectations
July 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

RPC Group says Q1 profit better than its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Packaging maker RPC Group Plc said adjusted operating profit at constant currency for the first quarter was ahead of its expectations, helped by higher sales volumes as well as synergies from its deal to buy Global Closure Systems.

RPC said its results for the April-June period were also helped by the weaker pound, as about 75 percent of its revenue is generated outside the UK.

"The weakening of sterling enhances the competitiveness of the UK operations due to the higher cost of imports from mainland Europe," Chief Executive Pim Vervaat said in a statement. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

