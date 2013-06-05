FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plastic-packaging company RPC's profit falls
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Plastic-packaging company RPC's profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc reported a 5 percent fall in full-year profit as high polymer prices and a weak euro weighed on earnings.

RPC, which makes plastic containers, jar and bottles for brands such as Nescafe and Heinz, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 76.3 million pounds ($116.69 million) for the year ended March 31, from 80.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 7 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.

Analysts on average were expecting pretax profit of 76.8 million pounds and revenue of 1.05 billion pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.