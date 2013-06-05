Plastic-packaging company RPC's profit falls

June 5 (Reuters) - Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc reported a 5 percent fall in full-year profit as high polymer prices and a weak euro weighed on earnings.

RPC, which makes plastic containers, jar and bottles for brands such as Nescafe and Heinz, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 76.3 million pounds ($116.69 million) for the year ended March 31, from 80.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 7 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.

Analysts on average were expecting pretax profit of 76.8 million pounds and revenue of 1.05 billion pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.