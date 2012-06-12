UPDATE 2-Weak euro weighs on RPC Group despite profit growth

* FY pretax profit 59.6 mln stg vs 34.6 mln stg last yr

* Sales up 38 pct to 1.13 bln stg

* Final div of 10.2 pence/share, an increase of 25 pct

* Shares down 8 pct

By Abhishek Takle

June 12 (Reuters) - Plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc reported a strong jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend, but concerns about a weakening euro hurting its profit this year weighed on the stock.

“In the short term the group is contending with a difficult and uncertain macro-economic environment whilst the current weakness of the euro against sterling should be noted as a significant part of the earnings are made in the euro zone,” RPC said in a statement.

Many analysts expect the pound to continue to gain against the euro in the medium term as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets as the debt crisis in the region worsens.

Shares in RPC, which makes jars for the Sun-Pat peanut butter, Heinz Beanz brands and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules, were down 8 percent at 363.8 pence at 0930 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

“Recent euro moves are unhelpful given RPC’s considerable European exposure,” said Panmure Gordon analyst Paul Jones, who estimates 2012 operating profit to be about 5 million pounds lower at current exchange rates.

“Otherwise, steady as she goes - we expect further progress in margins, bigger orders from major customers, and ongoing geographical expansion as a result.”

RPC received 79 percent of their revenue from mainland Europe in fiscal 2012.

The company said current-year results were trending in line with its expectations despite a tough economy.

For fiscal 2012, RPC reported a pretax profit of 59.6 million pounds ($92.45 million), up 72 percent from 34.6 million pounds a year earlier, helped by its 2011 acquisition of Superfos, a European maker of plastic packaging.

Revenue rose 38 percent to 1.13 billion pounds.

Sales of more expensive products like long shelf-life food packaging, pharmaceuticals and coffee capsules also boosted results, making up for a weaker performance in paint containers, industrial products and vending cups.

RPC said it plans to wind down underperforming businesses in Europe rather than selling them.

“We considered all options for the businesses, including a sale, but the businesses will be wound down and there will inevitably be some redundancies,” Chief Executive Ron Marsh told Reuters.

In January, the company said it would either sell or close its automotive components business in Germany and vending cups business in mainland Europe, which together contributed about 16 million pounds a year to RPC’s revenue.