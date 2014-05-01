Packaging maker RPC to buy Hong Kong-based peer for $430 mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it would buy Hong Kong-based ACE Corporation Holdings Ltd for as much as $430 million.

RPC, which makes packaging for Nivea beauty products and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee-machine capsules, said it would pay an initial sum of $301 million for ACE, which also makes plastic packaging.

RPC will pay up to an additional $129 million should ACE meet a specified growth target over the four years ending Dec. 31, 2017.