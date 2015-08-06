FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Round Hill Capital acquiring 43,000 apartments in Czech Republic
August 6, 2015

Round Hill Capital acquiring 43,000 apartments in Czech Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Firms related to Czech investor Zdenek Bakala have agreed to sell their Czech residential property group RPG Byty to affiliates of real estate firm Round Hill Capital, the companies said in a regulatory filing with the Irish Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Under the deal, Fondy Bydleni 1 will acquire full ownership in RPG Byty, which owns 43,083 residential units in the Czech northeast. Fondy Bydleni 1 Services will take ownership of facilities management company RPG Sluzby.

RPG parent firm Domus is partly owned by Bakala, who also is a partial owner of coal miner New World Resources (NWR) . The apartments are in the same north-eastern Czech region as NWR’s coal mines. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
