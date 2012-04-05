FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RPM 3rd-qtr beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-RPM 3rd-qtr beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Coatings and sealants maker RPM International Inc’s third-quarter profit rose about six times and beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher sales at its industrial segment.

The Medina, Ohio-based company, which sells brands like Rust-Oleum, Day-Glo, Tremco, Stonhard and Carboline, said it remained confident of 10 percent to 15 percent growth in diluted earnings per share this year.

“Most of our industrial product lines, both domestically and in Europe, posted gains in sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax), with high-performance industrial coatings and maintenance products continuing to perform exceptionally well,” Chief Executive Frank Sullivan said in a statement.

Net profit for the quarter ended Feb. 29 rose to $6.6 million, or 5 cents a share, from $1.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $773.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cent a share, on revenue of $730.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RPM shares closed at $26.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.