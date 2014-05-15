FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Martin Brokers fined 630,000 pounds over Libor scandal
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Martin Brokers fined 630,000 pounds over Libor scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s regulator fined Martin Brokers, a small UK brokerage, 630,000 pounds ($1.06 million) for misconduct linked to benchmark interest rates, ending a five-month lull in penalties dished out by authorities over a scandal that has rocked the financial industry.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would have fined Martins 3.6 million pounds if the brokerage had shown it would have been able to pay that sum on top of other regulatory fines it faces over the global Libor investigation.

“The culture at Martins was that profit came first,” Tracey McDermott, head of enforcement and financial crime at the FCA, said on Thursday.

“Compliance was seen as a hindrance... In this environment, broker misconduct was almost inevitable. Similar cultural failings at other firms have caused havoc in the financial services industry.” ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Simon Jessop)

