MOVES-RPMI Railpen hires three for newly created investment manager roles

Feb 8 (Reuters) - RPMI Railpen, the British investment management company for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme, said it hired three investment managers to newly created roles.

Sweta Chattopadhyay has joined RPMI’s private markets team as a senior investment manager. She comes from alternative investment firm Adveq and has 10 years experience.

Matthias Eifert and Tony Guida will focus on RPMI’s equity investments business. Eifert has nearly 15 years of experience and previously worked with Macquarie Securities.

Guida, who has than 12 years of experience, joined RPMI’s Alternative Risk Premia team. He most recently worked at the EDHEC Risk Institute. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)